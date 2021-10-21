Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Shares Gap Down to $98.48

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.48, but opened at $91.87. Globe Life shares last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 6,314 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Globe Life by 1,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

