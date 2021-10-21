Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,980 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Globus Medical worth $72,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

