Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,957,023 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.11% of Golden Ocean Group worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.86%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

