Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,820 shares.The stock last traded at $9.53 and had previously closed at $10.07.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.34%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

