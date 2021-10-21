GoldFund One Day Trading Volume Reaches $262.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 229.9% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $290,884.52 and $262.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003981 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.