Golem Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Golem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $548.31 million and $12.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00196607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

