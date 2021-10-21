Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $879,867.72 and approximately $305.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 273,464,158 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

