GoNetwork (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $185,062.50

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. GoNetwork has a market cap of $185,062.50 and approximately $40,829.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoNetwork alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,937.30 or 1.00118560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.24 or 0.00700321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001602 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004262 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.