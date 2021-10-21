GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Bansi Nagji Sells 16,300 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bansi Nagji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $162,180.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,341,353.64.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of -53.65.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in GoodRx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

