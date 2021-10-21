Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.12) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.12) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of GOSS opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

