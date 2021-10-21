Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.90

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 297.90 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 314.80 ($4.11). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 307.40 ($4.02), with a volume of 638,978 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384 in the last 90 days.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

