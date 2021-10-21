Granite Construction (GVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

