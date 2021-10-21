Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0531 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00317239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.