Gravity Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.29 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 7% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $59,226.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,668.04 or 1.00120947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.16 or 0.06542535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00022747 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.