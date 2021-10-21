GravityCoin (GXX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,837.71 and approximately $7.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,989.85 or 0.99987013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.91 or 0.06450795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022271 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,483,057 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

