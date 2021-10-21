Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.