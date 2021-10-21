Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

