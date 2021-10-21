Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) President Sells $199,998.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GNLN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 3,762.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 613,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

