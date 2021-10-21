Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

GRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

CVE:GRN opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

