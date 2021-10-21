Grid+ Price Up 56.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and approximately $129,661.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00099684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00192156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+'s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

