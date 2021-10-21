Gridcoin (GRC) Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $14,752.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.
About Gridcoin
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 427,133,346 coins and its circulating supply is 396,480,313 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
