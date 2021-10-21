Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $9.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPI opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $206.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

