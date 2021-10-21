Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P raised its position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,503 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 3.12% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

