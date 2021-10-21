Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00099548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00192752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

