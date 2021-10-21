Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $153.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 6,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 63,650 shares.The stock last traded at $131.17 and had previously closed at $132.28.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 238.75%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

