Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 52-Week High at $203.55

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $203.55 and last traded at $203.54, with a volume of 1035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

