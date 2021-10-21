GSI Technology (GSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. GSI Technology has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $114.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSI Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 186.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of GSI Technology worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

