Guider Price Up 31.7% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Guider has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $10,902.91 and approximately $34.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00197779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00098446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

