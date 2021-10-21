Gulden Hits Market Cap of $8.40 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $67,279.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.00314810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,157,870 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

