Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

