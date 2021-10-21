GYEN Tops One Day Volume of $2.16 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.92 or 0.99692656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.43 or 0.06452386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00022836 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

