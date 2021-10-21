Hakka.Finance Price Up 29% Over Last Week (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $231,200.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

