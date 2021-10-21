HaloDAO One Day Volume Tops $38,726.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $38,726.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00068580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.64 or 1.00173174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.38 or 0.06494113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022504 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

