Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $133,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

