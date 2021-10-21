Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.63

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.63 and last traded at $97.60, with a volume of 7683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

