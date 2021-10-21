Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Hancock Whitney worth $382,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,501.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

