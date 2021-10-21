Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Hanesbrands worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

