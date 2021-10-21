Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €171.61 ($201.89).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €155.05 ($182.41). 76,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of €155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €149.81.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.