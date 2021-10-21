Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.65. 3,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

