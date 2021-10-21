Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.52). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.52), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £498.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Hansteen Company Profile (LON:HSTN)

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

