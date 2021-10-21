HAPI (HAPI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.93 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $111.07 or 0.00177229 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $51.25 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 55% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00099577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00190849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 481,929 coins and its circulating supply is 461,423 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.