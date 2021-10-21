Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

