Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HDIUF. CIBC lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$32.58 during midday trading on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

