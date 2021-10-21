Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HDI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.58.
Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.04. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$23.10 and a 12 month high of C$40.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$844.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.81.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.