Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HDI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.58.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.04. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$23.10 and a 12 month high of C$40.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$844.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.81.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

