Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HARP. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $225.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

