Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

HARP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $6.90 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.