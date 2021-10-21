Harris Kupperman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$29,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,090,705.

Mongolia Growth Group stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,249. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$32.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

