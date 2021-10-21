Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $315.50 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average of $280.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

