Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,213 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

