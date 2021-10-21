Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $165.07

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.07 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.19). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 181,319 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £535.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 9,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

